Deputies arrest man accused of stealing air conditioning units in Texas County

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas County deputies arrested a man wanted for stealing multiple air conditioner units.

Phillip D. Giller, 42, of Eldon, Mo. faces a felony stealing charge. A judge set bond at $10,000.

Investigators say Giller stole the units from two churches and a volunteer fire department. Officers say they found items related to the thefts inside his vehicle. They also found receipts from scrap metal businesses consistent with the thefts.

