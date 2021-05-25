Douglas County sheriff arrests 4 after report of suspicious activity in wooded area

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County sheriff arrested four men after locating drug paraphernalia and a field-dressed sheep.

Sheriff Chris Degase responded to a report of suspicious activity of four men on State Highway 95. He arrested the men in the area on foot, armed with a shotgun. During the investigation, a shotgun was fired by one approximately 50 yards from the arrest scene. The sheriff and a deputy later found the shotgun in the woods.

The sheriff says they found a green, leafy substance along with drug paraphernalia in a vehicle. In the backseat of the vehicle, they found a field-dressed sheep, with an ear-tag. Sheriff Degase later found the the owner of the sheep.

