Advertisement

Ikea recalls nearly 160,000 plates, bowls, mugs

The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to...
The bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.(Source: CPSC, Ikea, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ikea is recalling tens of thousands of plates, bowls and mugs because of a possible burn hazard.

The Heroisk and Talrika dinnerware, made from renewable sources, can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 148,000 of the products were sold in the United States. Another 11,000 were sold in Canada.

At least 123 of them have broken, and four injuries have been reported. Two of them required medical attention, according to the CPSC.

Ikea says customers should stop using the products and return them to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police investigate death near busy Springfield shopping area
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Russell Long/Greene County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Greene County deputies search area for man reported missing in April
Scattered showers and storms today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not as warm with scattered showers & storms today
Greene County Circuit Court Judge David Jones reached a ruling Monday, stopping a planned...
Judge rules against zoning issue in Galloway Village appearing on August ballot

Latest News

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
LIVE: George Floyd family to speak after meeting Biden as Congress mulls police bill
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Gunshots heard near Floyd square on anniversary of death
President Joe Biden talks to employees at FEMA headquarters, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Washington.
US reaching 50% of adults fully vaccinated
Ana Rafael was given a 10-year ban before she can re-enter the U.S. Family and lawmakers are...
‘Dreamer’ barred from re-entry after visa interview visit to Mexico
A Hawaii man said he was attacked at a restaurant for reminding a tourist to wear a mask.
Maui man says he was punched at eatery after reminding a Florida family to wear masks