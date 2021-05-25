Advertisement

Judge denies bond reduction from 88-year-old from Ozark, Mo. accused of killing man

Larry Shaw/Christian County Jail
Larry Shaw/Christian County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A Christian County judge denied a bond reduction request for an 88-year-old man charged with a murder charge in a death investigation in Ozark.

Larry Shaw faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Kenneth Barnes, 52. A judge ordered him back in court June 8.

Police say Barnes died of a gunshot wound on Wednesday, May 19. Officers responding found him dead outside a home in the 2700 block of North 31st Street. Investigators say Shaw lived at the home with Barnes for six or seven years.

Investigators say Shaw showed no remorse for the killing. They say he told them he was tired of being mistreated by Barnes. He claimed Barnes called him names and used vulgar language. He said he was tired of receiving orders to do chores around the house, so he shot him. Investigators say during questioning, he admitted to being kind of “tickled” he shot Barnes. Investigators say Shaw said he never called 911, instead he sat in a recliner.

