Advertisement

Lego unveils world map, largest set ever

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lego has just revealed its largest set ever - a world map.

It includes 11,000 pieces.

When constructed, the map is more than 2 feet high and 3 feet wide.

The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece.

It also comes with pins to highlight specific destinations, like future trips or where you’ve visited.

The world map costs $250.

It will be available on the Lego website June 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Police investigate death near busy Springfield shopping area
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Russell Long/Greene County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Greene County deputies search area for man reported missing in April
Scattered showers and storms today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Evening Showers then Dry Wednesday
Greene County Circuit Court Judge David Jones reached a ruling Monday, stopping a planned...
Judge rules against zoning issue in Galloway Village appearing on August ballot

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the White House is still trying to work with the GOP on an...
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
Thieves steal catalytic converters from buses, vehicle in Bakersfield School District
Scattered showers and storms today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Evening Showers then Dry Wednesday
Eula Polk of Mississippi celebrated her 109th birthday.
Community celebrates woman who turns 109