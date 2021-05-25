Missouri Highway Patrol investigates injury crash near Republic, Mo.

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash involving a car and a semi near Republic.

Troopers responded to State Highway N and I-44 Tuesday afternoon. The crash led to delays in the area for a few hours.

Investigators say a semi and a car hit head on. One involved in the crash suffered injuries in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.