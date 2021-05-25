Advertisement

MoDOT worker hospitalized after crash in work zone in Kansas City

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A MoDOT worker suffered injuries after a crash in a work zone in Kansas City Tuesday morning.

The crash involved a buffer truck on westbound I-470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

MoDOT representatives did not release the extent of the injuries. They ask you to slow down and pay attention while driving.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

