MoDOT worker hospitalized after crash in work zone in Kansas City
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A MoDOT worker suffered injuries after a crash in a work zone in Kansas City Tuesday morning.
The crash involved a buffer truck on westbound I-470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.
MoDOT representatives did not release the extent of the injuries. They ask you to slow down and pay attention while driving.
