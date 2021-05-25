MoDOT worker hospitalized after crash in work zone in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A MoDOT worker suffered injuries after a crash in a work zone in Kansas City Tuesday morning.

The crash involved a buffer truck on westbound I-470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

MoDOT representatives did not release the extent of the injuries. They ask you to slow down and pay attention while driving.

