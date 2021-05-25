Springfield woman diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer advocates for routine screenings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Just shy of Traci Prater 51st birthday, the unthinkable happened.

“You have cancer. I was like what,” said Prater.

In March, she checked into Urgent Care for what she thought was stomach pains.

“You have five lesions on your liver and I can tell you that’s not where it started,” said Prater.

In that moment, Prater thought back to how this could have happened.

“To be stage 4,” said Prater. “How long has it been growing inside of me for me to have colon and liver cancer at 51?”

Now, she’s advocating for those 45 and older to get screened.

“If you can catch it and you have a colonoscopy and they find a polyp and they take it out. You’re good,” said Prater.

That was the case for Mario Guerriero 11 years ago. When he received his routine colonoscopy at age 50, a cancerous polyp was found.

“They were able to address and remove the cancer through the colonoscopy,” said Guerriero.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recently lowered the recommended age to start screening for colon and rectal cancers from 50-years-old to 45-years-old.

“There’s people who ignore their symptoms simply because they feel like they’re too young to have colorectal cancer and that’s just not true,” said CoxHealth Colorectal Surgeon John Trombold.

The task force says colon cancer screening services for 45 to 75-year-olds will be covered by most private insurance plans.

“Colorectal cancer has gone up 51% over the past 25 years people under the age of 50,” said Mercy Springfield Hospital Nurse Practitioner of Gastroenterology Jill Cotner.

Traci wants to remind those to not skip your routine screenings.

“You have to screen before you need it,” said Prater. “I have so much more life. I’m 51, I consider that halfway. This is trying to stop me from living. I can’t let it. I can’t let it.”

