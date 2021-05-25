Trees in the Ozarks struggling to catch up to the season

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a picture-perfect morning in the Ozarks. The birds are singing, the sun is shining and the chickens are grooming, getting ready to start their day.

But there’s something wrong with the picture this spring. It’s May 25 and a lot of the trees do not have all of their leaves.

According to Eric Driskell, who works for Falwell Tree Service in West Plains, cold weather and excessive moisture could be the culprits.

“More than likely, they’re going to pull back through it, they’re just coming out of late bloom and I’d say a lot of it is probably because of that frost,” said Driskell.

Driskell said even minor differences in temperatures, soil and moisture can affect trees.

According to KY3′s Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst temperatures in West Plains set record lows in April, dipping into the 20′s. Even as late as May 13, the temperature bottomed out at 39 degrees.

While spring weather was rough on trees, business is booming for Falwell’s. It’s been very good for the business his grandfather started 36 years ago. “2020 was a really good year, and 2021 we’re on our way to break our record for 2020. These are probably the best years the company has ever had,” he said.

So what do you if you have trees and shrubs that just do not look they are going to make it? Driskell advises everyone to be patient, and predicts the leaves will come back full force. But, he said It may take a full year, so don’t cut them down until you give them a chance to recover.

