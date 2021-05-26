Advertisement

Clean Green Springfield initiative extends special electronic waste disposal pricing

Clean Green/Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city’s Clean Green Springfield initiative is extending its electronics disposal offer through June 5, allowing residents an additional week to take advantage of low-cost or no-cost recycling of many electronic items.

Provided through a partnership with the Computer Recycling Center, the special disposal rates apply to the disposal of television sets, computers and basically anything with a battery or power cord. Items must be taken to the Computer Recycling Center’s facility at 528 N. Prince Lane during their normal business hours, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday. 

View a full list of discounted or no-cost disposal items offered through Clean Green Springfield.

The city is also funding the disposal fees to provide up to 700 residential households with no-cost disposal of one television (CRT/LED/Plasma/Big Screen/Console/LCD TV). Through June 5, residents will no longer be required to have a voucher to receive this offer. Those interested must simply provide their Springfield address when they arrive to the Computer Recycling Center with their television.

“We encourage those with vouchers to redeem them as soon as they can, but it’s not necessary to have a voucher to take advantage of the offer,” explains Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement Cora Scott. “So far, about 120 vouchers have been redeemed.”

Learn more by visiting www.cleangreenSGF.com/ewaste.

Clean Green Springfield Progress Report

More than 270 cars rolled through the initiative’s May 22 Tire & Mattress Toss event, collecting more than 1,500 tires and an additional 77 mattresses from Springfield residents. These items not only take up space in the landfill, but they pose a threat to public health and the environment if not properly disposed of.

Individual trash pick-up, stream cleanup and beautification events continue through the first week in June with the Bissett Neighborhood Cleanup scheduled 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday, June 5.

It’s not too late to participate in Clean Green Springfield and signing up is easy!

To learn more about volunteer opportunities and register, visit www.cleangreenSGF.com.

