CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for Greene County woman on the run

Detectives say Michelle L. Ballard also goes by the alias“Michelle Bixby.”
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Michelle Lynn Ballard, 44
Michelle Lynn Ballard, 44(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a Greene County woman on the run. 44-year-old Michelle Ballard is accused of car theft and receiving stolen property. She failed to show up in court in November last year. Investigators would also like to question Ballard about some forgery cases.

Ballard is about 5′05″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives say she also goes by the name “Michelle Bixby.” If you’ve seen Michelle Ballard, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000.

