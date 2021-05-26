Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Humid afternoon, strong/severe storms build tomorrow

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will start to build again this afternoon and while instability is also building, there is no trigger for widespread storm formation. We may see a couple of showers out to the east through the afternoon, any rain will be light.

Isolated rain today
Isolated rain today(KYTV)

Temperatures today will warm to the lower 80s with more humidity as the air is ripe with moisture.

Warm and humid today
Warm and humid today(KYTV)

For tonight temperatures dipping into the mid-60s can be expected. Overnight storms are possible for areas north of I-44.

THURSDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

All of the Ozarks are at an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, this is a category 3 out of 5.

Two rounds of storms are likely, but the characteristics of the first round may change how we’re impacted by the second, and potentially stronger, the round of storms.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day(KYTV)

Thursday morning may see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, which will exit before the afternoon. With instability increasing, and the first round leaving behind a few boundaries, the second round moving has the potential to be stronger. This line of thunderstorms looks to develop out of Kansas and drop south into our area during the afternoon and through the evening. As the storms strengthen in the Ozarks they could produce a bowing line segment and increase our chances for damaging wind and hail. Those are the primary threats. With these lines of storms you can never rule out an isolated tornado, but at least at this point, the risk is low.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day(KYTV)

With high waters still present across the area, and heavy rain could add some flooding concerns. Watch those low water crossings closely and never drive through flooded roads.

After the rain Thursday, we thankfully turn dry for the Holiday weekend. Temperatures into the weekend are trending slightly cooler due to the front moving through. Humidity will also decrease this weekend as well.

Friday looks like temperatures will be in the upper 60s. We’ll be in the low 70s through Memorial Day Monday.

Most Read

Detectives found the body at a low-water crossing in May of 1981 near Dixon.
Pulaski County (Mo.) detectives identify woman considered “Jane Doe” since death in 1981
Troopers responded to State Highway N and I-44 Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Highway Patrol reports driver killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
She says finding out you have cancer is unexplainable but having her family, friends and her...
Springfield woman diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer advocates for routine screenings
Property owners in the Lindenlure area closed access to the Finley River in March of 2020.
Christian County judge hears arguments in lawsuit for access to popular Finley River spot

Latest News

Fassnight Farms' Dan Bigbee shares a few secrets for tomato planting.
Garden Spot: Time to start tomato planting
Garden Spot: Time for tomato planting
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Humid afternoon, strong/severe storms build tomorrow
Clean Green/Springfield, Mo.
Clean Green Springfield initiative extends special electronic waste disposal pricing