Harrison, Ark. residents react to new COVID-19 vaccine incentives

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The state of Arkansas is offering incentives for residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 He says it’s the state’s way of combating low vaccination rates.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state will offer a $20 scratch-off ticket or a $20 gift certificate for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission for anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Offering some kind of incentive is definitely going to get them to get in and get the shot,” Jim Kirkland, Owners of Kirland’s Deli says.

Kirkland hopes they do though because more vaccinated people means more business.

“When more people get vaccinated I think it will let people know it’s become a little bit safer to go back out on the outside,” Kirkland says.

Business owner Jeff Crockett says no matter what, some people won’t do it.

“If they are totally against it, it’s probably not enough,” he says. “I don’t know if you could make it enough if they are not interested at all.”

He thinks people should consider it though.

“I think they need to consider the fact to get our country back on track and back to normal again the majority of us are going to have to be vaccinated.”

The incentive is only available for those from the state who haven’t been vaccinated yet. All you need to do is show your vaccination card to a health department.

