Judge rules mistrial in cases against ex-Seymour, Mo. foster care parent charged in sex crimes

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ruled a trial against a man from Seymour, Mo. accused of inappropriately touching a young girl as a mistrial.

Bobby Joe Kastning faced three counts of statutory sodomy and one count of child molestation. Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser expects to retry the case in December.

The victim told investigators the abuse started about seven years ago. Authorities with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office report Kastning also was a foster parent for years.

