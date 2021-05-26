Missouri Department of Conservation invites people to learn about snakes during virtual program Friday night

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Snakes are among Missouri’s most misunderstood animals. Underneath a snake’s frightening reputation is an animal that performs valuable pest-control services for humans and, with the exception of a few venomous species, is relatively harmless.

People can learn more about snakes on Friday, May 28 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Conservation Families: Snakes of Missouri.” This online program will be from 6-7 p.m. and is recommended for all ages. It is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It is part of the Shoal Creek Center’s “Fourth Friday Conservation Families” series of programs. People can register for this program at the link below.

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will discuss the characteristics of the snakes we have in Missouri and the benefits they provide. She will also discuss how to identify venomous from non-venomous species.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

