Missouri State University to end masking policy at end of May

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University will end its on campus masking requirement at the end of May.

The announcement was made in MSU President Clif Smart’s weekly online update, known as Clif’s Notes. He said the face mask requirement will not be renewed or extended beyond May 31st. People will still be required to wear masks inside campus clinics.

President Smart also announced these other changes in his blog: “Social distancing markers on the floors will be removed. Room capacity calculations will be eliminated from our space reservations program. Signs referencing COVID-19 precautions will begin to disappear. The campus and our operations will begin to look more like it did before the pandemic.”

President Smart finished by encouraging people to get vaccinated.

