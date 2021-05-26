Advertisement

Law enforcement preparing for busy Memorial Day weekend on Ozarks lakes; offer safety advice

By Madison Horner
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - With nice weather on the way, boaters will pack the local lakes this Memorial Day weekend. As more people are out on the water, there is an increased need for boater safety.

Sergeant Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D said as we kickoff the summer boating season, boaters should go through their boats and look at the equipment to make sure everything is up to date and serviceable. McClure said boaters need to watch their speed on the water this weekend as well.

“It’s being careful and prudent during the daytime and then if you’re going to be out after dark make sure you’re at a safe and prudent speed not above the speed limit that’s set for state water of Missouri,” Mike McClure said.

Sgt. McClure says the speed limit is 30 miles-per-hour.

Andrew Fennema with Tow Boat U.S. said be cautious about drinking on the boat too.

”If you’ve been out drinking make sure you guys have a sober driver to take you guys home when you’re on the water and when you get back to the dock,” Andrew Fennema said.

And make sure there are enough life jackets in the boat for everyone.

”Make sure they are fitted properly and the other thing is make sure you are wearing your kill lanyards when you are supposed to be as well,” Fennema said.

He said if you’re out on the lake at night, make sure your navigation lights are running properly.

”Everything needs to be in order and working condition and just have a good time and be cautious of others boaters and enjoy the lake,” Fennema said.

Sgt. McClure said making plans ahead of time is crucial to a safe weekend on the water.

To read more about the Missouri water laws: CLICK HERE

