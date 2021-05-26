Advertisement

Moms and Money: Little Acorns

By Jackie Garrity
Published: May. 26, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the school year ends, many parents may be scratching their heads, wondering how to keep their kids entertained. If you’re looking to get your kids outside and active, the Springfield Conservation Nature Center has free programs all summer long.

“We did (have) the Little Acorns program which is an educational program for children ages three to six. Today’s theme was “”Let’s Go Camping.”” So we talked all about what it takes to go camping” said Morgan Wyatt, a Naturalist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Wyatt says it’s a series specifically designed for younger children.

“For Little Acorns programs we usually like to talk as little as possible and do a lot of interacting by showing them some hands on stuff that they can touch and look at and also like to do activities” said Wyatt.

It’s a class that encourages kids to get their hands dirty and participate.

“I love the stories they tell about when they go camping their families or when they go hiking or what animals they see and how it makes them feel” said Wyatt.

According to Wyatt, it’s never too early to start teaching children about their role in the environment around them.

“Starting when children are very young, our job is to help people form a connection with nature and we believe that that starts as young as babies” said Wyatt.

To learn more about the programs and classes offered at the Springfield Nature Conservation Center click here.

