On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer gets restitution from roofer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - She got her money back. In March we told you about Maeghan Kidd in Buffalo. She paid a roofer $12,000.

She waited about eight months and the work never started. That roofer, Eric Haueter, with 1-Call Construction was charged with stealing by deceit.

“It came down to us either going to trial with the contractor or him paying me back. I kept everything. I kept every text, every phone call, signed piece of paper that we had together. That’s what really helped me,” said Kidd.

The prosecutor dropped the stealing charge. The case is closed.

His attorney, Christine Hutson, sent On Your Side this statement.

It says in part:

My client, Eric Haueter, maintained all along this was a civil matter and he was innocent of any criminal activity. Since the customer and Mr. Haueter couldn’t agree on how best to complete the contract, he completely refunded her money.

