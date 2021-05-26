Advertisement

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer gets restitution from roofer

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - She got her money back. In March we told you about Maeghan Kidd in Buffalo. She paid a roofer $12,000.

She waited about eight months and the work never started. That roofer, Eric Haueter, with 1-Call Construction was charged with stealing by deceit.

“It came down to us either going to trial with the contractor or him paying me back. I kept everything. I kept every text, every phone call, signed piece of paper that we had together. That’s what really helped me,” said Kidd.

The prosecutor dropped the stealing charge. The case is closed.

His attorney, Christine Hutson, sent On Your Side this statement.

It says in part:

My client, Eric Haueter, maintained all along this was a civil matter and he was innocent of any criminal activity. Since the customer and Mr. Haueter couldn’t agree on how best to complete the contract, he completely refunded her money.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izabella Lightner died in a crash in May 2019.
Teenager pleads guilty in crash killing 11-year-old in Springfield, Mo.
Troopers responded to State Highway N and I-44 Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Highway Patrol reports driver killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
Strong to severe storms are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Severe Storms Possible Thursday
Detectives found the body at a low-water crossing in May of 1981 near Dixon.
Pulaski County (Mo.) detectives identify woman considered “Jane Doe” since death in 1981
Michelle Lynn Ballard, 44
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for Greene County woman on the run

Latest News

Strong to severe storms are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Severe Storms Possible Thursday
Mark Stewart says in-home care gave him back his independence
In-home health care companies in the Ozarks short on staffing
Missouri State University has announced that it will be removing its mask mandate and other...
Missouri State will drop mask mandate and other pandemic protocols at the end of May
Springfield martial arts instructor shares self-defense tactics for kids against a kidnapper