LIVE: Shooting reported in downtown San Jose, California; suspect down

(Gray News) - Police are responding to a shooting in downtown San Jose, Calif., according to a police department tweet.

Police called it an active scene. People were asked to stay away from the area near the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard maintenance facility.

Authorities said the suspect is no longer a threat.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said several people are being treated, but the situation is still being assessed.

The facility has been evacuated, and aerial video shows a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

UPDATE

Shooter is down — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

