SPONSORED Bass Pro Fishing Tips: What’s working on the lakes heading into the Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares what’s working on area lakes.

For the week of May 26:

Bull Shoals Lake

The lake is still over 20 feet high but the fishing is good. The Pop-R top-water bait is working around the flooded cover early. Then the shaky-head used on bluff ends is catching nice fish. Always keep a top water handy for schooling fish throughout the day.

Table Rock Lake

Try top water early on bluff ends. Keep an underspin handy if the bite slows down. A small tube or Ned rig on steep banks and bluff ends will catch fish all day. Water is a couple of feet high but clear on the main lake.

Stockton Lake

Flipping small jigs in the flooded bushes on points is working all day—but early there is a good top water bite in the same area. The small Whopper Plopper is working well.

Lake of the Ozarks

Docks, docks, docks! Use a small spinner bait or chatter bait around the edges then flip a small jig with a craw trailer in the shallow stalls. If there are any lay downs on the bank try throwing a buzz bait over them. GOOD LUCK!

