Springfield attractions update COVID-19 protocols as mask ordinance is lifted

The mask ordinance in Springfield will be lifted at 11:59 Thursday night. Attractions around town will change their protocols as well.

The Discovery Center will require masks on Sundays, between May 30th and June 27 because the center will only be open for those who are immunocompromised. Strict health and hygiene protocols will be in place on those days.

Students who attend the Discovery Center’s summer school programs are required to wear a mask if they are not eligible for the vaccine. All students will have to have a mask in the Science Center.

Popular activities canceled last year at the Dickerson Park Zoo will return this year.

Spokesperson Joey Powel says following the city’s mask mandate has been easy.

“It’s been really nice as a part of the parks department to provide an outdoor area where people can spread out and be outdoors, but again if you’re going inside you have to have that mask until Friday,” said Powel.

As for the Springfield Cardinals, Hammons Field will return to full capacity when the team returns to town next Tuesday and masks won’t be required.

Another big attraction, Bass Pro Shops will not require face masks either.

