Springfield city leaders address police officer shortage and resulting $1.5 million surplus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Following a string of violent crimes in Springfield last week, Springfield City Council members took up some hot topic issues around policing on Tuesday.

City leaders particularly addressed a shortage of officers. Because of that shortage, the Springfield Police Department is ending the fiscal year with a $1.5 million salary surplus.

“It just seems like we’re fighting the two edged battle, we’ve got insufficient numbers of officers, we’ve got rising crime. It’s a bad combination,” Councilman Craig Hosmer said.

The issue -- what to do with that leftover money.

”This council has made a budgetary commitment to have 368 sworn officers in the city of Springfield, protecting the citizens of Springfield,” Hosmer said.

Homser has often been outspoken about policing issues. On Tuesday, he argued the surplus should go back to the department.

”To have that money go back into the general revenue when we know we are chronically short on police officers, we know that we’ve got a rising level of crime, we know we’ve got problems that officers deal with daily, on mental health issues, alcohol and drug issues, recruitment, retention,” he said.

But Mayor Ken McClure argued leftover money has to go into the city’s general fund to cover other expenses.

”We will allocate the funds based on the best recommendations and best information that we have,” he said. “To keep an allocated fund within a particular department is bad budgeting. It always has been, and always will be.“

”And to have Springfield police officers chronically shorted the number of officers that we need to protect our streets is bad public policy,” Hosmer rebutted.

City staff noted different departments may need the money while SPD continues to ramp up its recruitment efforts.

”We will not eliminate all the vacancies we have in one year,” City Manager Jason Gage said. “We know that. If we’re really successful we would knock it down in half. I’d feel really good about that.”

Hosmer said he feels like council has discussed policing issues for quite some time, but has not gotten anything done. He also noted he too shares the blame for a lack of action.

City Manager Jason Gage the city could explore different strategies that are one time costs, that way the city could help provide resources to police without breaking the practice of directing surpluses into the general fund.

He also said he expects to have a plan on police shortages to the mayor by the end of the week.

