Springfield martial arts instructor shares self-defense tactics for kids against a kidnapper

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Instructors with Martial Arts USA in Springfield say self-defense is a key part of the curriculum instructors teach their students.

Owner Jeff Cvitak says one of the most basic scenarios is a larger guy attacking someone smaller, like a child, so it’s important to bring as much attention to yourself as possible. Cvitak tells his students to yell fire because it will draw attention from anyone nearby.

If you’re being grabbed from the front, he says to aim towards the face and eyes while kicking at the groin.

“As they are yelling fire, fire, fire, we’re having them throw those kicks so they get that attention and all we need for this person to do is go, this isn’t worth my time,” Cvitak says. “If they can say that in their head, they’re going to let the kid go run away and move on and that’s the goal.”

The self-defense techniques should be simple to use and easy to manage. If you’re being picked up from behind, Cvitak says try to wiggle your body as much as possible, flailing your arms and legs.

“Almost similar to throwing a fit on the ground,” Cvitak says. “The more movement we can teach them to do, the harder it is to pick up.”

It’s important for kids to be aware of their surroundings rather than being distracted by their phone, a book or anything else. If someone is making you uncomfortable, he says not to let them get close to you. This is what they call red light, yellow light, green light. Cvitak says anything closer than three feet is a red light, high danger zone and makes it easier for you to be grabbed. Three more feet back is the yellow zone.

“If you’re sleeping and not aware, that person gonna bridge that gap way quicker than we can react so it’s still a caution,” Cvitak says. “Now we deal with about ten to 11 feet. This is our green zone so if I’m talking to a stranger and nobody’s around, mom and dad aren’t around, this is as close as I want a stranger to get to me.”

Cvitak says if a car stops in front of you and a potential attacker gets out, you wanna run to the front of the car. This increases the distance the kidnapper will have to go to grab you and gives you a better chance of running away, rather than if you ran to the back of the car.

”The last thing I wanna do is get physically inside the car,” Cvitak says. “I turn what we call into Spiderman and everything comes out so I’m grabbing doors and handles and not allowing me to go inside the vehicle at all costs and hopefully I can escape going on the outside.”

Cvitak says at least three kids from his classes say they’ve used these techniques at the park or at grocery stores.

