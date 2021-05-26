Advertisement

Teenager pleads guilty in crash killing 11-year-old in Springfield, Mo.

Izabella Lightner died in a crash in May 2019.
Izabella Lightner died in a crash in May 2019.(KY3)
By Linda Simmons
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager charged in a crash killing an eleven-year-old girl entered a guilty plea in a Greene County courtroom.

Investigators say the case dating back to May of 2019 involves driver Mikaila Koch, 19, of Bolivar, is one about distracted driving. The crash killed Izabella Lightner. Under the deal, Koch will spend 10 days in jail, do 200 hours of community service, and serve probation for two years.

The crash happened on U.S. 65 in Springfield. Izabella was riding inside a car with her mother and sister. Investigators say Koch, 17 at the time, rear-ended the car at about 80-miles-an-hour.  Koch faced charges of involuntary manslaughter and assault charges.  She accepted a plea agreement, amending the charge to a misdemeanor of careless and imprudent driving.

About ten of the little girl’s loved ones attended the hearing. In victim impact statements, the family of Lightner expressed anger toward Koch and dissatisfaction with the plea agreement.  There have been a lot of tears, as Izabella’s grandma, sister, and two friends shared the impact of her death.

Koch told investigators she was adjusting bags on the passenger side of her vehicle and took her eyes off the road for about “three seconds.” She veered to the left a second before the crash, but rear-ended a car in front of her, pushing it into the guardrail.  Izabella’s family members say the guardrail was driven through her body. The girl died at the scene.

The prosecution says Mikaila Koch’s lack of criminal history, abiding by her bond conditions, and desire to accept responsibility led them to offer the plea deal. 

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives found the body at a low-water crossing in May of 1981 near Dixon.
Pulaski County (Mo.) detectives identify woman considered “Jane Doe” since death in 1981
Troopers responded to State Highway N and I-44 Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Highway Patrol reports driver killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
More sunshine will lead to temperatures warming into the lower 80s today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry for most areas today, stormy Thursday
She says finding out you have cancer is unexplainable but having her family, friends and her...
Springfield woman diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer advocates for routine screenings
Property owners in the Lindenlure area closed access to the Finley River in March of 2020.
Christian County judge hears arguments in lawsuit for access to popular Finley River spot

Latest News

Clean Green/Springfield, Mo.
Clean Green Springfield initiative extends special electronic waste disposal pricing
Verona, Mo. couple plea for not seeking treatment for boy who died
Little Acorns is a free, interactive program designed for 3-6 year olds.
Moms and Money: Little Acorns
Moms and Money: Little Acorns