Verona, Mo. couple plea for not seeking treatment for boy who died

(pexels.com)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman and her boyfriend agreed to separate plea deals for not seeking medical treatment for her 3-year-old son in a timely manner before he died.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sarah Garbee, of Verona, pleaded guilty this week to first-degree child endangerment. She was scheduled to go to trial Monday for felony child abuse. Garbee’s boyfriend, Caleb Williams, entered an Alford plea Monday to two counts of endangerment. He also had been charged with felony child abuse. The couple admitted they did not seek medical treatment for the boy that could have prevented his death on July 24, 2019.

The child died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen, which ruptured his small intestine.

