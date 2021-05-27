Advertisement

3 people arrested after a drug bust in Seymour, Mo.

Courtesy: Seymour, Mo. Police Department
Courtesy: Seymour, Mo. Police Department(KYTV)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) -

The police department served search warrants at two houses Wednesday evening. One house is located on East South Street, the other house is on South Peightel.

Police say they found methamphetamine and related paraphernalia in both houses. Marijuana was also found, police say the suspects didn’t have medical marijuana cards.

The suspects could be charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, misdemeanor marijuana, and felony keeping or maintaining a public nuisance (maintaining a drug house).

The police department says four other people could be charged in connection to the drug bust.

The Webster County and Douglas County Sheriff Offices assisted with the investigation.

