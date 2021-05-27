Advertisement

Authorities investigate inmate’s death at Phelps County Jail

By KY3 Staff
May. 27, 2021
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of an inmate Thursday morning at the Phelps County Jail.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell around 5:32 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers attempted to provide aid until paramedics arrived. The inmate was later pronounced dead by the Phelps County Coroner.

The sheriff’s office adds that based on a preliminary investigation, the jail staff followed proper policies and procedures. No foul play is suspected in the death, but an autopsy will be done to determine how the inmate died.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Phelps County Coroner are investigating the death. We will update if more information becomes available.

