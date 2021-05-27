CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Black bear spotted wandering around Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A black bear spent Thursday morning wandering around the Rogersville area, a sight that some drivers and homeowners had a chance to see up close.

Viewers reported seeing a bear early Thursday morning along Missouri Route 60. Kip Cunningham shared a video to KY3 that showed a black bear running wild across a two-lane road in Rogersville.

“Super glad I got to capture this on video, perfect timing,” says Cunningham on Facebook. “Don’t see that very often around here.”

Others tell KY3 they spotted a bear roaming outside of their homes Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri is home to somewhere between 540-840 black bears and bear population numbers have “increased significantly” over the last 50 years.

MDC is warning Missourians that bears could be roaming all around the state throughout spring. If you see a bear where it shouldn’t be, for instance, near your home or farm, don’t approach it. Instead, make sure to contact MDC or your local conservation center.

