CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Viewer captures severe storm in Bolivar, Mo. Thursday

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 viewer Brian Holder captured a strong storm Thursday as it hit Bolivar.

The storm hit around 11:55 a.m. It damaged several homes, businesses, power poles and trees in the community. We know of damage to Newberry Tire and the Bolivar Ready Mix plant.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area during the storm.

