Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain floods neighborhoods in Monett, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain fell on the Monett area Thursday.

KY3 viewer Kimberly O’Neil shared flash flooding video in Monett, Mo. The video is from the Brown Street neighborhood.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Monett area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izabella Lightner died in a crash in May 2019.
Teenager pleads guilty in crash killing 11-year-old in Springfield, Mo.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast for this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Tonight Then Colder
Troopers responded to State Highway N and I-44 Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Highway Patrol reports driver killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
Michelle Lynn Ballard, 44
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for Greene County woman on the run
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting

Latest News

Business owner gets license.
On Your Side Investigation Update: Nixa business gives refunds, gets license
School is officially out in most districts and that means drivers need to be watching for more...
Nixa, Mo. officers encourage drivers to watch for kids playing outside
The long wait is over!! Springfield's mask mandate that had been in effect since last July is...
The day has come!! Friday, May 28 marks Springfield’s first day without mask mandate
Libby Casey, from the Washington Post, gives insight into the Impeachment trial
Postal contractor pleads guilty to stealing gift cards in mail from KC area