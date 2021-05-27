FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain floods neighborhoods in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain fell on the Monett area Thursday.

KY3 viewer Kimberly O’Neil shared flash flooding video in Monett, Mo. The video is from the Brown Street neighborhood.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Monett area.

