FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Strong and severe storms today

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is out for much of the Ozarks today as strong to severe storms moves through.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day (KYTV)

The area of Enhanced Risk for severe weather (Threat level 3/5) has been trimmed back just to include counties in SW Missouri and NW Arkansas. The rest of the Ozarks are at a Slight Risk for severe weather. Regardless of the risk category, prepare for several strong/severe thunderstorms.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day (KYTV)

While storms and convection will be underway for counties up north as storms roll through Central Missouri, and as storms move in out of Kansas, expect showers and thunderstorms through the morning.

For areas in the Enhanced Risk, there is better potential for seeing strong storms from Noon through the late evening.

For counties north of I-44 watch for an all-day threat. Areas in northern Arkansas can plan on an evening threat for strong storms.

The storms moving in from Kansas will merge with the storms up to the north and produce a line segment capable of producing strong winds and hail. Then later this afternoon, the cold front will move southeast and will fire up another round of storms through the evening. However, models are trying to break apart the second line of storms before it reaches the Ozarks, which is a possibility if the atmosphere can’t recover from the early day convection. If the line holds together, it again will bring the potential for strong winds and hail.

However, areas in the Enhanced risk seem to have a better shot at a line of storms holding together as they move in from NE Oklahoma, into extreme SW Missouri, and NW Arkansas. These areas need to be prepared tonight for more thunderstorms.

Strong Storms Possible Today (KYTV)

Tornado risk with these storms remains low as not all the parameters are coming together to see them. The risk is never zero, but it’s a lower-end threat.

Flooding is also a concern as storms will train over the same areas and can quickly overcome low water crossings and low lying areas. Watch out for the potential for flash flooding in these areas. Never drive through flooded roads.

Temperatures today will still make it to the lower 80s. Overnight tonight in the mid-50s. Friday and Saturday temperatures will be cooler because of the cold front, expect temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day (KYTV)

In general, the Holiday weekend is looking below-average for temperatures. We’re back in the 70s Sunday and Monday, but they won’t be great pool days as the water temperatures are still chilly.