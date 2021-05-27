FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared for strong storms throughout the day Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. It lasts until 7 p.m. The counties include:

Barry, Mo.

Barton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Laclede, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

All modes of severe weather is possible, including an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center issued an Enhanced Risk for far southwest Missouri.

