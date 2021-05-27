Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Severe storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.
Severe storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared for strong storms throughout the day Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. It lasts until 7 p.m. The counties include:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

All modes of severe weather is possible, including an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center issued an Enhanced Risk for far southwest Missouri.

