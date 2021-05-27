Lawsuit over Springfield Public Schools reopening plan dismissed by federal judge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal judge has ruled in favor of Springfield Public Schools in a lawsuit related to the district’s 2020-2021 re-entry plan.

Springfield attorney Kristi Fulnecky initially filed the lawsuit in late July on behalf of three clients before it was amended in August.

The lawsuit targeted Springfield Public Schools for not holding in-person classes five days a week. In the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district initially planned for kids to only attend classes two days a week with three days as virtual learning. A modified plan allowed some students to do in-person learning four days a week before the district reopened for five days a week in February.

The lawsuit petitioned a federal court for temporary injective relief against the reopening plan, asking for families to have the right to allow kids to attend in-person classes for five days a week.

Per a court ruling Thursday, all claims were “dismissed without prejudice.”

Dr. John Jungmann, Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools released the following statement on the decision:

“Today’s decision in federal court unequivocally affirms the district’s efforts during this public health emergency. It is especially fitting that today’s announcement comes on the final day of the 2020-2021 school year, which has been extraordinarily difficult for everyone. Thanks to a remarkable team of 3,500 employees, 23,500 resilient students, and an incredibly supportive community. SPS was able to rise to the occasion during remarkable circumstances, delivering high-quality education and other essential services to all those it serves. We celebrate the court’s ruling as a compelling victory that brings this long and unnecessary legal action to its final conclusion.”

A federal judge also dismissed similar lawsuits Fulnecky filed over Springfield’s and Branson’s masking ordinances last year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.