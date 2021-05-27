Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Have you seen these long lost pets?

These dogs and cats have been missing for at least a month.
Luna has been missing for awhile from Seymour, MO
Luna has been missing for awhile from Seymour, MO
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re showcasing several long lost pets in the hopes of scaring up some new tips and sightings.

First up is Luna, a distinctive looking Husky mix. She went missing from Seymour on April 30th from C Hwy and Mountain Dale Road. Her owner thinks she was possibly stolen. She says five other dogs were taken from the same area during that week. They are offering a reward to get her back.

The owner of Taco also thinks her dog was stolen. The 2 year old Terrier went missing last November from Farm Road 76 in Willard. The owner says they saw a silver truck in the area at the time but didn’t get a plate number. Taco is chipped through Rescue One and a reward is being offered.

A little chihuahua is missing from Springfield, near Sunshine and Ingram and Linden. Daisy May disappeared in early April. She has a light brown brindle coat and her family is desperate to get her back.

Also missing from Springfield is Kitty Kitty. He was last seen in the 2100 block of Franklin Ave between Dale street and High streeet back in late January. He was a kitten when he disappeared, so he will be bigger now than he is in the picture.

And finally, a black male cat went missing on April 26th. He and his sister disappeared from the Oak Wood townhomes at Grand and Fort in Springfield. The female cat turned up but he hasn’t been seen and is very skittish. His owner is offering a $100 reward to get him back.

If you have any information or see any of these pets, please message the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page at the link below.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

