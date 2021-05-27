Advertisement

Lockhart strikes out 11 in Arkansas’ 11-2 win over Georgia

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Lael Lockhart struck out 11 in seven innings of two-hit ball and regular-season champion Arkansas beat No. 8 seed Georgia 11-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Josh McAllister broke up Lockhart’s perfect game with a two-out single in the seventh, and Corey Collins followed with a home run to avoid the 10-run rule.

Four different Arkansas players had two RBIs.

Cullen Smith opened the scoring for Arkansas (43-10) with an RBI double to spark a six-run second inning, and he hit a solo home run to make it 8-0 in the fifth.

Cayden Wallace, Christian Franklin and Jalen Battles each walked three times as Georgia (31-24) issued 14 free passes — four with the bases loaded.

Brady Slavens had an RBI single in the second but he injured his ankle crossing first base and needed to be helped off the field. He was later seen wearing a walking boot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izabella Lightner died in a crash in May 2019.
Teenager pleads guilty in crash killing 11-year-old in Springfield, Mo.
Troopers responded to State Highway N and I-44 Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Highway Patrol reports driver killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
Strong to severe storms are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Severe Storms Possible Thursday
Detectives found the body at a low-water crossing in May of 1981 near Dixon.
Pulaski County (Mo.) detectives identify woman considered “Jane Doe” since death in 1981
Michelle Lynn Ballard, 44
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for Greene County woman on the run

Latest News

Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena on an...
Margot hits RBI single in 10th, Rays beat Royals
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher...
Edman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat White Sox to avoid sweep
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson hits a sacrifice fly off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher...
Giolito, White Sox beat Flaherty, Cards in HS reunion
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first...
Rays’ 11-game win streak ends, fall to Keller, Royals