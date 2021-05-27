Advertisement

Margot hits RBI single in 10th, Rays beat Royals

Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena on an...
Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez tags out Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena on an attempted steal of second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)(Mike Carlson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber (0-2). After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays’ third hit of the game.

“It felt tremendous,” he said through a translator.

The AL East-leading Rays are only 12-13 at home, compared to 19-7 on the road.

Andrew Benintendi homered leading off the ninth against J.P. Feyereisen (1-2) as the Royals tied it at 1. Feyereisen worked out of a jam with a runner on third and one out in the 10th.

Tyler Glasnow pitched eight stellar innings for the Rays, whose 11-game winning streak ended Tuesday night with a 2-1 loss to Kansas City. He scattered three hits, struck out 11 and walked two.

Glasnow figured after throwing 102 pitches through eight innings that he would not get a shot at a complete game.

“It ran through my mind for sure, but I had a feeling I was done,” he said.

Margot has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games, with 12 RBIs during that stretch.

“We were able to get the job done there in the end,” Margot said. “You always want to back up your starting pitcher with the job that they do and the way Glas did today. We did a good job all the way up to the end.”

Royals starter Mike Minor gave up one run, two hits and four walks with nine strikeouts over five innings during a 96-pitch outing. Greg Holland, Scott Barlow, Josh Staumont and Jake Brentz combined on four hitless innings.

“He used up his pitches but his stuff was pretty good,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said about Minor. “He was getting the swing and miss but unfortunately it was a lot of deep counts. We couldn’t take him any deeper, but they weren’t on stuff.”

Glasnow retired his first 13 batters on just 40 pitches before Kelvin Gutierrez lined a single to right with one out in the fifth. The right-hander was coming off a start Friday against Toronto in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Mike Brosseau drew a walk from Minor in the fourth, advanced to second on a grounder and scored to put the Rays up 1-0 on Mike Zunino’s single.

The teams combined for seven hits and 25 strikeouts.

UBER RELIEVER

Feyereisen, acquired Saturday from Milwaukee, spent several years as a New York Yankees minor leaguer and had spring training in nearby Tampa. During spring training 2018 he also drove an Uber to make extra money. One time he picked up a couple of Miami scouts after they attended a game. “They’re like looking at me, I mean J.P. as a driver, and they’re like, ‘Hey, do you pitch for the Yankees?’” Feyereisen said. “I was like, `Yeah, I do.’”

NOT AGAIN

CF Brett Phillips ran down Benintendi’s first-inning drive on the warning track. Kiermaier made two standout catches Tuesday night on shots hit by Benintendi.

SPECIAL GROUP

Royals 1B Carlos Santana became the fifth Dominican-born player with 250 homers and 1,000 walks with his home run Tuesday. The others are Albert Pujols, Manny Ramírez, David Ortiz and José Bautista.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (right lateral forearm tightness) has been shut down from throwing for a few days. “Still feels it a little bit on the outside of the forearm,” manager Kevin Cash said. Archer has been throwing at around 90 feet on level ground.

UP NEXT

Kansas City RHP Brady Singer (2-3) and Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (1-0) are Thursday’s starters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izabella Lightner died in a crash in May 2019.
Teenager pleads guilty in crash killing 11-year-old in Springfield, Mo.
Troopers responded to State Highway N and I-44 Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Highway Patrol reports driver killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
Strong to severe storms are forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Severe Storms Possible Thursday
Detectives found the body at a low-water crossing in May of 1981 near Dixon.
Pulaski County (Mo.) detectives identify woman considered “Jane Doe” since death in 1981
Michelle Lynn Ballard, 44
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for Greene County woman on the run

Latest News

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Lockhart strikes out 11 in Arkansas’ 11-2 win over Georgia
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher...
Edman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat White Sox to avoid sweep
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson hits a sacrifice fly off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher...
Giolito, White Sox beat Flaherty, Cards in HS reunion
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first...
Rays’ 11-game win streak ends, fall to Keller, Royals