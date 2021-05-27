Nixa, Mo. officers encourage drivers to watch for kids playing outside

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - School is officially out in most districts across the Ozarks. And it means drivers need to be watching for more kids playing outside.

“My grandma just got me a new bike so my dad is thinking about taking us for a bike trip through a neighborhood,” said Faith Garrison.

Faith, her sister Hope, and five brothers and sisters love to be outside.

”I like to swim. We have a river in our backyard so we like to play in that a lot,” said Hope Garrison.

Like most kids their age, they are glad to be on summer break.

”There’s no more big tests like the MAP test,” said Faith.

Now that more people are enjoying warmer weather, officers want you to be extra careful.

”Everybody just needs to be aware, especially in high traffic areas that you might see kids which could be your own neighborhood, shopping areas that little kids are going to be out with their parents and you have to watch. They might chase a ball out in the street, they might dart out in front of cars in the parking lot so you need to be more careful,” said Nixa Police Officer Brent Forgey.

When backing out of your driveway, make sure you back up slowly and check your surroundings just in case a kid would run out behind you. Also, slow down when driving around a neighborhood where kids might be out playing.

“Those kids can dart out from nowhere and you may not be able to stop,” said Forgey.

Another tip is to put your phone down. Wait to check your notifications until you are stopped and in a safe place. Officers also remind parents to tell their kids to watch out for cars.

