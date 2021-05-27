Advertisement

Nixa, Mo. officers encourage drivers to watch for kids playing outside

School is officially out in most districts and that means drivers need to be watching for more...
School is officially out in most districts and that means drivers need to be watching for more kids playing outside.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - School is officially out in most districts across the Ozarks. And it means drivers need to be watching for more kids playing outside.

“My grandma just got me a new bike so my dad is thinking about taking us for a bike trip through a neighborhood,” said Faith Garrison.

Faith, her sister Hope, and five brothers and sisters love to be outside.

”I like to swim. We have a river in our backyard so we like to play in that a lot,” said Hope Garrison.

Like most kids their age, they are glad to be on summer break.

”There’s no more big tests like the MAP test,” said Faith.

Now that more people are enjoying warmer weather, officers want you to be extra careful.

”Everybody just needs to be aware, especially in high traffic areas that you might see kids which could be your own neighborhood, shopping areas that little kids are going to be out with their parents and you have to watch. They might chase a ball out in the street, they might dart out in front of cars in the parking lot so you need to be more careful,” said Nixa Police Officer Brent Forgey.

When backing out of your driveway, make sure you back up slowly and check your surroundings just in case a kid would run out behind you. Also, slow down when driving around a neighborhood where kids might be out playing.

“Those kids can dart out from nowhere and you may not be able to stop,” said Forgey.

Another tip is to put your phone down. Wait to check your notifications until you are stopped and in a safe place. Officers also remind parents to tell their kids to watch out for cars.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Izabella Lightner died in a crash in May 2019.
Teenager pleads guilty in crash killing 11-year-old in Springfield, Mo.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast for this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Tonight Then Colder
Troopers responded to State Highway N and I-44 Tuesday afternoon.
Missouri Highway Patrol reports driver killed in a crash near Republic, Mo.
Michelle Lynn Ballard, 44
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for Greene County woman on the run
Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting

Latest News

Business owner gets license.
On Your Side Investigation Update: Nixa business gives refunds, gets license
The long wait is over!! Springfield's mask mandate that had been in effect since last July is...
The day has come!! Friday, May 28 marks Springfield’s first day without mask mandate
Libby Casey, from the Washington Post, gives insight into the Impeachment trial
Postal contractor pleads guilty to stealing gift cards in mail from KC area
Kimberly O’Neil/Monett, Mo.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain floods neighborhoods in Monett, Mo.