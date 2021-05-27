On Your Side Investigation Update: Nixa business gives refunds, gets license

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Customers are getting refunds.

Earlier this month, On Your Side discovered the owner of a Nixa tanning salon was running the business without the required city and county licenses.

Our investigation started when customers told us they paid for unlimited tans. The business was often closed for days. Their packages had expiration dates.

The owner agreed to answer our questions.

“I’m human. I want people to know that. It’s been a learning experience for sure. This whole thing is now part of my story so I’m going to own it, ” said Amy Weatherly.

She paid and now has a business license from the city of Nixa. She was not fined for operating without it. She’s in the process of getting her merchant’s license with the county because she sells lotions. She sent the money.

“I paid the 2020 and 2021. That was just an oversight. My sister owned the business before me and we were supposed to be in business six to eight months together ... and in thirty days I’m the full owner. So it was an oversight. She had a lot of her business mail from here and her other business go directly to her home,” said Weatherly.

She operated the business for about a year and a half without the licenses. She charges a sales tax to her customers. She says she’s working on getting in compliance with the state.

“I did get behind. I’m working with an accountant to get that caught up. She’s working on it. She’s working on a payment thing. I don’t know how that works. That’s her job,” said Weatherly.

Weatherly said she was closed periodically and for twelve days straight because of a back injury. She’s the only employee. After our story aired, Weatherly gave refunds.

“It’s the right thing to do. I’m not out to hurt anyone. Anybody who feels like they’ve been wronged, they can reach out to me,” she said.

Weatherly says she’s hoping to hire help soon so she can extend her hours.

