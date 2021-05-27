One-On-One: Springfield’s police chief discusses officer shortage, rise in crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams spoke with KY3 one-on-one Wednesday afternoon about recent violent crime and a shortage of officers.

Chief Williams told KY3 the Springfield Police Department is currently sitting at its highest level of vacancies, with 43 positions not filled. He said that number is up from the past year.

“We haven’t been able to keep up with the number of recruits to fill those vacant positions,” Williams said. “So that’s filtered down through the last year into shortages throughout the department. It’s a concern right now that that number has increased over the last 12 to 18 months.”

A shortage of officers on the streets is not necessarily just a local issue. But it is one following a “perfect storm of factors,” Williams said.

”There’s a couple different things, number one is the negative publicity, narrative about policing around the country,” he said.

Williams said the death of George Floyd last year has taken a toll on policing.

”I think that’s had a chilling effect across the country,” he said. “Police recruiting has kind of been more difficult for the last five or six years everywhere else in the country. We haven’t faced that here. So this is something new for us.”

In fact, he said applications have dropped by nearly 50 percent in just the last year.

“In the past decade, we’ve averaged 23 vacancies at any point in time,” Williams said. “So it’s a concern right now. The recruiting numbers have been down in their last two academy classes. We were trying to fill classes of 20 people and had 18 and 13.”

He said that is down from nearly 30 in 2019. The department also had a significant number of officers retire over the past year, after reaching their peak of 25 years of service. Regardless of the reason, the shortage has been a burden.

“It’s just an element of having limited resources right now and trying to do the best we can,” Williams said.

The chief said that shortage called for some re-organization towards the end of March. That meant redistributing and spreading the vacancies out across the department and patrols.

”The shortages exist in our investigative unit as well,” he said. “We’ve had to do a much more strict review of cases that come in, what are going to be assigned to those limited number of investigators to followup on. And that’s certainly having an effect on what people see in the field.”

Despite the limited resources, Williams said he feels the city is safe for its size. This comes after some concern grew following a week of almost daily violent crime.

On May 17, officers found a man dead inside a home on West Page Street.

On May 18, an officer involved-shooting happened at the Kum and Go near US 65 and Kearney.

On May 19, gunfire took place at a busy intersection near Sunshine and Kansas Expressway.

On May 20, KY3 learned a man had been shot to death along East Chestnut Street.

”We set a record for homicides last year unfortunately, but out of those, 90-percent of those were people that knew each other,” Williams said. “And unfortunately the most significant event was the quadruple homicide where Officer Walsh was also killed at the Kum and Go.”

While that shooting was irregular, the chief said the average Springfield resident does not need to worry about their safety.

“We have very little violent crime if you will, especially violent crime that involves people who didn’t know each other,” Williams said. “Random violent crime, attacks, assaults, homicides, or gang activity, we just don’t see that. What we see are a lot of disputes. Individual disputes between people that know each other. We see domestic violence, drug related crime between people in that world.”

He said most gang related issues in the city have involved gang members from outside the area. He also said gun related crime has jumped over the past 5 years, something Williams said SPD is targeting.

As far as shortages go, the chief said he feels optimistic SPD will slowly build those numbers back up.

