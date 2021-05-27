Advertisement

Police locate man reported missing from Springfield, Mo. in March

Police in Kansas City say Zachariah L. Moore, 22, is safe.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police located a man reported missing from the Springfield area in March.

Police in Kansas City say Zachariah L. Moore, 22, is safe. Investigators say he is hospitalized in Kansas City.

His family reported him missing from a Springfield neighborhood on March 24.

