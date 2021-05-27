Police searching for 2 teenagers reported missing from Forsyth, Mo. area

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Police need your help to locate two teenagers reported missing around floodwaters on Swan Creek near Forsyth.

Brandon Allen Tuck, 18 and Damien James Gran, 18, disappeared Tuesday. They left a home in a black 1999 GMC Jimmy driven by Tuck. The vehicle is missing license plates. Family say the two would have shared their location if they were okay.

1999 GMC Jimmy/Forsyth Police Department (KY3)

Search teams with the Forsyth Police Department, Western, Central and Forsyth Fire Departments, The Taney County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two individuals please call the Forsyth Police Department at 417-546-3731 or the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.