Postal contractor pleads guilty to stealing gift cards in mail from KC area

By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former contractor with the U.S. Postal Service admitted in court Thursday that he stole cash and gift cards from mail in the Kansas City metro area and gave them to his girlfriend.

Tyrone V. Read Jr., 27, of Warrensburg, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to possess stolen mail matter.

He was a driver for a company that took mail to and from post offices in Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Odessa and Concordia.

Prosecutors said Read admitted that he stole $1,820 in cash and gift cards from 30 mail customers between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 6, 2020.

His girlfriend, Kerry Swisher, 35, of Warrensburg, used the cards and money for personal expenses. She has pleaded guilty to possessing stolen mail and is scheduled to be sentenced June 8.

Read’s sentencing has not been scheduled.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

