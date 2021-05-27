Springfield Police Department hosts Citizens Police Academy to help bridge gap in the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield residents will have another chance this year to see how the Springfield Police Department (SPD) functions through its Citizens Police Academy.

It offers 30 hours of instruction over a ten-week-long course. The course will teach different aspects of the police department. The Citizen Police Academy goes in-depth on organizational structure, investigative processes, police tactics, and more.

Springfield Police Department, Volunteer Coordinator, Officer Greg Young, said many people have questions about how the department works. He said Citizen Police Academy gives that inside look while answering questions and concerns.

“We just want to be able to show what we do to as many community members as we can, and this is probably the best way we can go out and do it,” explained Officer Young. “A lot of people are curious about it, especially in today’s time, and we are more than happy to sit down and talk to you about it all.”

KJ Roelke is a Springfield resident. He agreed with Officer Young and said this course could have a significant impact on the community because people do have lots of questions. He explained the class sparked his interest because there’s a lot to take in with everything going on in the world. He explained nationally, there’s been an ongoing conversation on police reform and backing the blue.

Roelke said he believes this course can give the community better insight and a more informed position in the national conversation from a local, Springfield perspective.

“A national conversation is great, but I live here in Springfield,” Roelke said. “I want to make sure that certain things and practices and policies in place, are applicable to Springfield. And I want to make sure that I’m as informed as I can be on my local place of living. So that if I’m calling for reform or if I want to back the police however or where ever I land; I am making an informed decision and can speak intelligently about that. "

Officer Young said they’re happy to accept as many applications as they can take. The deadline to apply is June 5, 2021. The next academy will begin on Thursday, August. 5, 2021, and graduation will be on October 7, 2021. Applicants MUST be Springfield residents who are at least 18 years of age with no felonies. Applicants must also pass a basic background investigation to be eligible.

The application process does take time, but SPD is working to make it as smooth as possible. You can submit your application online, which will be sent to the Volunteer Coordinator. Please complete the questionnaire to the best of your ability. You may not receive a confirmation email of your application, but you are more than welcome to contact the volunteer coordinator for confirmation. After a basic background investigation, you will be notified of whether you’ve been accepted..

The Citizen’s Police Academy is not the Springfield Police Academy, which is attended by Springfield Police Recruits. You will not receive POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) credit and you will not be certified as a police officer. This is an educational class to learn how the Springfield Police Department functions.

For questions, you can contact SPD Volunteer Coordinator Officer Greg Young at Gyoung@springfieldmo.gov or 417-864-1351.

