SPS last day of school; educators reflect on the challenging year

Educators in Springfield are reflecting on the past year with Thursday being the last day of school.

Delaware Principal Stephanie Young said if she had to describe this school year in three words it would be flexible, challenging and overcoming. She has been in education for more than two decades and said it has been a rollercoaster of a year, but her staff and students pushed through the obstacles.

Young said starting the school year off with the hybrid model of in person and online learning took some adjusting, but it was worth it when everyone was able to return to the classroom five days a week.

If Young could go back in time and give herself a piece of advice she would say to take a breath and realize everything will be okay.

“It caused us to flex and pivot and turn and spin in so many different directions that we had never done before,” said Young. “I also would want to say that we learned so many things this year about the way we teach, about the way we interact with students, about the way we interact with each other in a school building that we really had never been challenged to do or to learn before.”

Young said because of virtual learning they learned new ways to use technology to benefit the students through streaming school performances or having a class speaker. In honor of the last day, Delaware will have a picnic lunch out on the front lawn.

Amanda Adams normally teaches with the Choice Program for SPS. She teaches health, math and science to 8th graders at Mercy Springfield Hospital. The pandemic caused the program to be suspended. So, Adams adjusted and began teaching for the GO CAPS, a professional studies program for students as a health science instructor.

Adams said navigating through a pandemic was difficult but she learned that connecting with her students was a priority to help them through virtual learning and through the struggles brought on by the pandemic.

”So that I can help my students get through the struggles that they were having inside the classroom but also outside of the classroom because there were a lot of factors at home,” said Adams. “Think about financial situations that families are going through so school needed to be something positive and not an additional stressor. So that became a major focus of mine this year.”

Adams was named SPS 2020-2021 teacher of the year. Next year she’s stepping into a new role as an administrator for the Choice Program.

