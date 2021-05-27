Storm damage spread throughout Bolivar, Mo. community

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms damaged many homes and businesses in Bolivar Thursday.

The storm hit around 11:55 a.m. Thursday. The storm damaged multiple businesses along Killingsworth Avenue. It also knocked down power poles, trees and cars.

Electrical crews are working along State Highway 13 to restore power.

We have not heard of any injuries from the storm.

