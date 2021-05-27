Taste of the Ozarks: Pineapple Shrimp Skewers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add a tropical twist on your shrimp skewers.

Pineapple Shrimp Skewers Ingredients:

21 large shrimp peeled and deveined

1 red bell pepper cut into one inch squares

1 orange bell pepper cut into one-inch squares

1 red onion cut into one inch squares

2 fresh jalapeños cut into 1/2 inch rounds(optional)

1 pineapple peeled cored and cut into 1 inch chunks

1 cup hoisin sauce

7 wooden skewers

Alternating each ingredient skewer the items onto the seven wooden skewers. Once all items are skewered brush with hoisin sauce. Preheat grill to 400 degrees. Grill until shrimp are completely cooked(all grey areas have turned pink). Serve with additional hoisin sauce for dipping recipe serves three to four.

