EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms led to damage in the El Dorado Springs, Mo. area Thursday.

KY3 viewer Nikki Allison shared this video above. The damage is off of Fields Boulevard near Main Street.

The storm uprooted or damaged several trees.

