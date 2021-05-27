VIEWER PICTURES: Thursday storms damage businesses, homes and trees across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers across the area shared images of storm damage Thursday.

The storms uprooted trees and damaged businesses. Heavy rain also created flooding.

Share your images on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download in the Apple Store below.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple (KY3)

Download the KY3 First Alert Weather App in the Google Play Store below.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App (KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.