VIEWER PICTURES: Thursday storms damage businesses, homes and trees across the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Viewers across the area shared images of storm damage Thursday.

The storms uprooted trees and damaged businesses. Heavy rain also created flooding.

