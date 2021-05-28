Airlines and roadways are anticipating an uptick with Memorial Day Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friday is the official start of Memorial Day weekend. While many people eager to celebrate the extended weekend, it’s also the first holiday since many COVID-19 restrictions began lifting.

Airlines and roadways are anticipating a rush. The American Automobile Association (AAA) says it expects 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more from home during Memorial Day weekend. That would be 60% more than last year, but still 6 million fewer than pre-pandemic levels.

Between road trips and catching flights, there are a few things you need to know ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend Dash.

Airline Travel:

In 2020, airports across the country were down 95% amid the pandemic, including the Springfield Branson National Airport.

However, this weekend, Kent Boyd with the Springfield-Branson National Airport says they’re expecting passenger numbers to be at about 80% of where they were in 2019.

While things are gradually transitioning back to pre-COVID, Boyd says it’s vital that people do their research before traveling. He says hotels and car rentals are experiencing shortages, and airline flight schedules are still in flux because of the turmoil caused by the pandemic and says some cities, states, and countries still have COVID-19 restrictions.

With more people traveling this year, Boyd still recommends that you get to the airport two hours early.

“That’s probably plenty of time, but if something goes wrong with the technology, checkpoint, or if there’s a problem with your ticket, it may not be enough time,” explains Boyd. “People are still dealing with how things are supposed to work as we come out of the pandemic. So I think generally the whole process of getting to the terminal and getting on the airplane is going to take a bit longer for a while.”

Although mask mandates are ending, Boyd says that the federal government requires you still wear them inside airports and airplanes.

Car Travel:

Missouri State Highway Patrol is on high alert monitoring the roads to keep you safe this weekend.

Sgt. Michael McClure with Highway Patrol Troop D says troops are expecting a full set of highways and roads ways this Memorial Day weekend.

Therefore, MSHP will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E.-- Crash Awareness Reduction Effort through the weekend. This means every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists

Sgt. McClure says they’re focusing on seatbelt and child restraint usage, speed, aggressive driving, impaired and distracted driving.

He says this is especially important because during Memorial Day weekend 2020, ten people died. There were more than 100 DWI arrests and 444 were injured in more than 1,000 traffic crashes.

Sgt. McClure says it’s more vital than ever that you are alert on the roads this weekend because many people aren’t paying attention, and we need to reverse that equation and develop good driving habits.

“Increase your following distance. Increase your field of view to where you can see several cars in front of you and several car lengths of traffic coming towards you, so you can have that time to react,” explained Sgt. McClure. “ You don’t want to be one of the sets of people that are in line in a wad of cars going down the highway at 75 miles per hour. Reduce your speed to the speed limit, watch your following distance, and remove the distractions inside of the vehicle.”

Sgt. McClure says one of the best things you can do to stay safe this weekend and every day when you’re on the roadways is to buckle up. He says it’s three seconds that can help avoid or mitigate a serious injury or fatality.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.